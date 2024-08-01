'Squid Game' Season 2 Release Date Revealed

After three long years, Squid Game Season 2 finally has a premiere date. The Netflix Korean drama made waves after its debut in September 2021 and quickly became the streamer's most-watched series. While discussions for a second season started not long after its launch, Netflix didn't actually confirm Season 2 until a year later. The platform has officially revealed that Season 2 of Squid Game will premiere on Dec. 26.

In January, Netflix teased that Squid Game Season 2 was coming at some point in 2024. While the season will be premiering at basically the end of 2024, it is premiering this year nonetheless, so they weren't wrong. Fans have waited a few years already, so a few more months won't be too bad. While not too much is known about Season 2, the teaser previews that more deadly and intense games are in play.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung, Squid Game centers around a group of 456 people who accept a mysterious invitation to participate in rounds of children's games for a cash prize. The only kicker is that if you lose, you die. Jung-jae and Ha-joon will be returning for Season 2, along with Gong Yoo and Lee Byung-hun. Season 2 will also include Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoo, Yang Dong-geun, and Jo Yu-ri, among others.

Netflix has long been teasing Squid Game Season 2, with the first trailer dropping last summer. The streamer eventually released a first look at Season 2 in February, likely making fans even more anxious for more. While an end-of-the-year release date is not ideal, the fact that it is releasing this year is better than nothing. Luckily, fans won't have to wait nearly as long for Season 3, as Netflix also revealed that the third season, which will be the last, is set to release sometime in 2025.

Squid Game Season 1 and Squid Game: The Challenge are streaming on Netflix if fans want something to watch while waiting. The second season of Squid Game will arrive on Dec. 26, meaning that it won't just be the holiday season viewers will be able to look forward to at the end of the year.