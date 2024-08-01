'Squid Game' to Conclude in 2025 With Season 3

Squid Game is about to play its final challenge. After Netflix revealed the long-awaited premiere date for Season 2 of the Korean drama, the streamer also announced that the third and final season will premiere sometime in 2025. Squid Game premiered in 2021 and followed 456 people who receive mysterious invitations to participate in rounds of children's games for a cash prize that will change their lives. However, if they lose, they die.

The series captivated the world when it debuted and became Netflix's most-watched series in just a few weeks. While discussions for a second season started up not long after the premiere, it took Netflix a year to confirm that Squid Game Season 2 was on the way. Even though it's taken over three years for Season 2 to finally premiere on Netflix come December, Season 3 will not take nearly as long.

In a letter shared by Netflix, writer, director, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote, "It's been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place. I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, 'Wow, I can't believe I'm back in the world of Squid Game.' It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well. Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge?"

(Photo: Netflix)

"Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either," Dong-hyuk continued. "The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We'll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you're excited for what's to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone."

As for details surrounding the final season, that will likely be on hold until after Season 2 drops, again given any story set ups and casting changes. A premiere date may also not come until after Season 2, but the wait will surely be worth it. It also gives fans the time to say goodbye to Squid Game and prepare for any more intense games that may be on the way.

The third and final season of Squid Game is still a bit far away, but the second season will be here on Dec. 26, and after waiting for three years, the wait will be worth it. In the meantime, the first season of Squid Game, along with reality show spinoff Squid Game: The Challenge, are streaming on Netflix. Now would be a great time to refresh your memory on Squid Game before the final two seasons are here, because they will be premiering before you know it.