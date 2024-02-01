'Squid Game' Season 2 First Look Revealed by Netflix

Netflix released a teaser on Thursday for all of its new original content coming in 2024 – including Squid Game Season 2. The South Korean drama premiered in the fall of 2021 and the story was left wide open for a sequel, which we now know is coming this year. It's only 18 seconds long, but it promises an intense hunt for revenge.

The new teaser shows Season 1's survivor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) walking through a crowded airport and speaking on a cell phone with someone who isn't identified. He says: "You'll regret your decision. I will find you. No matter what it takes." Gi-hun is shown here with his hair dyed red, just like in the final scenes of Season 1. It looks like the show will pick up right where it left off, with Gi-hun seeking out his daughter in Los Angeles to reconnect with her while trying to find the people responsible for running the new iteration of the game.

Introducing the very first look at SQUID GAME SEASON 2. Coming this year. pic.twitter.com/fzRzdtHRDY — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

This teaser comes as a pleasant surprise to many fans, since there has been little news about Squid Game Season 2 throughout its production. After the first season was such a sensation, chatter about a follow-up took over social media, but it took Netflix nearly a year to even confirm that it had greenlit another installment. There was no widespread coverage of casting, filming or other production milestones, but the new season must be nearly if it is to air at some point in 2024.

Squid Game is a dystopian drama about a deadly game show hosted exclusively for the entertainment of the extremely wealthy. People in extreme financial distress are invited to play twisted versions of children's games for the chance to win a massive amount of prize money. Although the show had a strong ensemble cast, the story's focus was primarily on Gi-hun, who was a high-spirited man with a crippling gambling addiction. Working as a chauffer, he accepted his invitation to the game in the hopes of paying off his debts and earning his way back into his daughter's life.

This was just one of the highly anticipated teasers Netflix dropped on Thursday. The streamer also showed a clip from the upcoming final season of Cobra Kai, the next installment of Bridgerton and movie sequels such as Rebel Moon: Part 2 – The Scargiver and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. There are new titles coming as well, including the action-comedy Back in Action starring Cameron Diaz and a new thriller series called Black Doves starring Keira Knightley.

So far, Squid Game Season 2 does not have a release date just yet, but it is definitely coming at some point this year. The first season is streaming now on Netflix.