‘Squid Game’ Creator Reveals Reason for Ending Netflix Show After Season 3

Squid Game is coming to an end after its upcoming third season in 2025, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed why it was time. After premiering in 2021, the South Korean thriller following a group of people who partake in life-and-death dangerous rounds of childhood games to win money became an instant hit and wound up becoming the most-watched series on Netflix. After Season 2 was rumored for months, the streamer made the official announcement in June 2022 and will premiere on Dec. 26. It was recently revealed that Season 3 will be coming next year and will be the final season.

While at a For Your Consideration awards event, Dong-hyuk told The Hollywood Reporter that when he was plotting the third season of the Emmy-winning series, it just felt right to end it. “When I was thinking about the idea for the ending of Season 3, I think it sort of naturally came to me that this was the finale,” he said. “I believed that with that story, I was able to tell everything that I wanted to tell through the story of Squid Game and also in the perspective of Gi-hun as a character, and I thought that we don’t need any further stories from here.”

It’s too early to think about how the series will end and what exactly Season 3 will consist of. At the very least, it’s possible that Season 2 will somewhat set up the final season. But there will still be a lot to look forward to, regardless. The upcoming season will take place three years after the events of the first season and after Player 456 won. However, he “gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Not too many details have been shared about Season 3, but that may not come until after Season 2 drops in December. The episodes will be coming sometime in 2025, but that could be at any point in the year, so fans may be waiting a while. It should be interesting to see how it all comes to a close and whether the game will be beaten again, but in the meantime, viewers can watch the first season on Netflix now. Season 2 of Squid Game premieres on Dec. 26.