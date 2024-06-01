'South Park' Takes on Ozempic in 'The End of Obesity' Paramount+ Special

South Park is continuing its domination on Paramount+ by releasing yet another special. Streaming now on the platform, South Park: The End of Obesity sees "the advent of new weight loss drugs" having a "huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action." The special is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

The End of Obesity marks the seventh exclusive South Park event on Paramount+. South Park Post COVID, South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID, South Park: The Streaming Wars, South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, South Park: Joining the Panderverse, and South Park (Not Suitable For Children) are also streaming on the platform. The Streaming Wars movies are also available on Blu-ray and DVD.

It was announced in 2022 that Paramount+ will become the new home for South Park starting in 2025, moving from Max. In addition, MTV Entertainment Studios signed a new deal with co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker to continue South Park through 2027, which would take it to its 30th season. The deal also included 14 original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, meaning that we are already halfway through, and there's no telling what else will be going down in South Park.

As of now, the next South Park special has yet to be announced. It's hard to predict when the next one will be as there isn't any pattern that the show is following for the specials. At the very least, fans know that there will still be much more South Park on the way, both with new episodes and new specials for quite some time.

Not surprisingly, South Park: The End of Obesity is currently ranked #1 for Movies on Paramount+, with Not Suitable for Children, Joining the Panderverse, The Streaming Warns Part 1 and Part 2, and Post COVID also in the Top 10. It's been almost 27 years since South Park made its debut, and people are still as captivated as ever. The series is not going anywhere any time soon and it's going to be exciting to see what the next insane special will be. In the meantime, South Park: The End of Obesity is streaming now on Paramount+ along with the other six specials.