'Sex and the City' Revival Set at HBO Max, Teaser Released

Sex and the City is coming back, thanks to HBO Max. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who starred in the original series, all shared the same short, cryptic teaser on Sunday. The original series ran on HBO for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The revival will only be available on the streaming platform, not the traditional HBO channel.

The 40-second teaser includes footage of a bustling, pre-COVID New York City. There is also a computer screen, first reading, "And just like that..." and "The story continues." HBO also created social media pages called And Just Like That..., suggesting this is the name of the new series. While Parker, Nixon and Davis are all returning, Kim Cattrall is not expected to be back. Cattrall did not share the clip on her own social media pages. Michael Patrick King, one of the original executive producers, will return as executive producer, reports Variety.

Sex and the City was created by Darren Starr and is based on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book. The show was followed by movies in 2008 and 2010 and a two-season prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, which aired on The CW from 2013 to 2014. Parker starred as Carrie Bradshaw, who also narrated the series. Davis played Charlotte York, while Nixon played Miranda Hobbes. Cattrall starred as Samantha Jones.

This is the latest revival for HBO Max, which has mined familiar franchises to attract new users. The platform is also working on revivals of Gossip Girl and True Blood. Unlike the Sex and the City revival, the Gossip Girl series will center on an entirely new cast of characters. Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Whitney Peak, and Jordan Alexander are among the new show's stars.

There have been rumors about a Sex and the City revival for years, and Parker fanned those flames during a September 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I mean, the world has changed so much, technology and social media," Parker said at the time. "They never — which is maybe a virtue too because I would have complicated things even more — so those characters never talked about social media, which I think would be really interesting and just also sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time's Up has really steered conversations about sexual politics, and I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts."