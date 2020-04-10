‘True Blood’ Alum Sam Trammell Discusses Likelihood of HBO Spinoff, Revival: ‘Anything’s Possible’ (Exclusive)

There is no denying that the reboot craze has reached new heights across the television landscape thanks to returning favorites offering viewers a major dose of nostalgia. But with a revival renaissance well underway on every network and streaming platform, does actor Sam Trammell see a future for his acclaimed HBO series, True Blood? After all, the 51-year-old star’s character walked away unscathed, leaving plenty of room for new stories. While chatting with PopCulture.com exclusively for the final season of Homeland, Trammell opened up about a possibility of the beloved series, including what it would mean for him.

“As far as a revival, who knows?” Trammell told PopCulture. “I think the biggest problem would be getting everybody back together because it’s such an international cast. It’s just all over the place and everybody’s working so much. I loved working on the show, we all did — it was a really big part of all of our lives.”

True Blood became a landmark series for the network with its addictive storyline blended with graphic thrills, steamy romance, and biting social commentary for its fans. Revolving around a telepathic waitress named Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), she soon encounters a strange new supernatural world upon meeting the mysterious Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a southern Louisiana gentleman and vampire. Trammell made his debut on the series in Season 1 as the easy-going and compassionate, Sam Merlotte, a shapeshifter and former owner of Merlotte’s Bar and Grill in Bon Temps, Louisiana. By the end of the series in Season 7, Sam walks away safely and serves as mayor of the city.

The Louisiana native goes on to share one of the biggest aspects of taking part in a revival would be the chance to reconnect with his former castmates. “Yeah, it would be fun to see people too! I haven’t seen many people,” Trammell admitted. “I’ve seen Chris Bauer who played Andy Bellefleur; I see Anna and Stephen sometimes, but I haven’t seen a lot of people in a long time. I haven’t seen Alex [Woo] in a while or Ryan Kwanten [either].”

True Blood, based off the acclaimed horror novels by author, Charlaine Harris and adapted by showrunner Alan Ball, ended in 2014 but continues being a beast with fans and new viewers years later with on demand streaming. The series picked up 36 wins and 156 nominations over the course of its broadcast and is something Trammell still feels so humbled to be a part of.

“Alan was such a great leader and creator and he set a great tone,” he said. “I don’t know, anything’s possible. They’re doing a lot of revival things and I don’t know how they would do or what they would put together, but I’m always open-minded about anything. Especially projects that were that great!”

Trammell can next be seen in the upcoming Lena Dunham-produced HBO Max series Generation, which he says “may get pushed” in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but begins shooting later this year. Created by 17-year-old, Zelda Barnz and her father, Daniel Barnz — who also directs — the series is a dark, yet playful comedy following a group of high school students whose explorations of modern love and sexuality tests their deeply entrenched beliefs.

“I play opposite Martha Plimpton and we have these two teenage kids and it’s really about them and their friends as well, and it takes place in this high school and it’s really interesting,” he said, later adding how it’s about a “lot of people” that have their own storyline going on. “Structurally the pilot is fascinating because it’s about one day and it’s from the perspective of three different groups of kids. It’s really about current life as a teenager in high school these days. But it’s also funny — like a dark comedy, and so I’m getting to do some comedic stuff.”

