Sarah Jessica Parker Fuels Rumors for ‘Sex and the City’ Revival

Sex and the City fans would love to see a revival of their favorite show and a return of the show’s four favorite leading ladies, something series star Sarah Jessica Parker would too!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parker reveals she would love to see where the characters are at now given how so much has changed socially and politically since they first started and even ended.

“I’d like to see where all of them are,” Parker told the outlet. “I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie. I mean, the world has changed so much, technology and social media. They never — which is maybe a virtue too because I would have complicated things even more — so those characters never talked about social media, which I think would be really interesting and just also sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up has really steered conversations about sexual politics, and I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

Parker mentioned that if the characters were to be brought back, she would call it a “revisit” over a “reboot,” mentioning that the series isn’t the only show and film she’s being asked to bring back to life.

“It’s hard to ignore the public outcry for Hocus Pocus,” she revealed of the popular Halloween movie as the world heads into that season. “I mean, it’s really hard to ignore the deafening cry for a sequel. But I think to do some episodes of Sex and the City, I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I could call it a ‘revisit’.”

Bradshaw was known for her fabulous outfits, from dresses to shoes to accessories, and Parker admits she kept about 75 to 80 percent of them!

“I don’t shop the way people think I shop because there’s a big distinction between me and Carrie Bradshaw, always has been,” she said before admitting that she’s “spent rent” on a pair of shoes in the past.

When asked if Bradshaw potentially has a favorite kiss in her past relationships, Parker says she could never “in a million years” choose.

“You’re mad! How could I ever in a million years [choose]?” she responded in shock. “I couldn’t do that because I’ve worked with such great men and women. Because I’ve kissed women as well, haven’t I? Alanis [Morissette]?”

Parker just launched her new line of wine INVIVO X, SJP, a Sauvignon Blanc, and is 100 percent hers. She also suggested if Bradshaw had her own line, what it would be called.

“Would it be called Wonder?” she asked. “Didn’t she always say, ‘I couldn’t help but wonder?’ Or it could be called, ‘Meanwhile, Meanwhile Uptown, Meanwhile in Tribeca?’”

No formal news has been pushed on whether the Sex and the City cast will reunite. Only time will tell!