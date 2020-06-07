Sequel to Steamy Netflix Hit Is No. 1 Worldwide Right Now

✖

A steamy new movie is drawing up plenty of attention on Netflix. 365 Days: This Day, the hotly-awaited sequel to the streamer's buzzed-about film 365 Days, or what some have dubbed "the Polish 50 Shades of Grey," is currently dominating the streaming game, soaring to the top of the streaming charts not just in the U.S., but worldwide.

Arriving in the streaming library on Thursday, April 27, 365 Days: This Day stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone as Laura and Massimo. After Laura was imprisoned by Massimo, a Sicilian gangster who demanded she fall in love with him in a year, in 365 Days, the pair "are back and hotter than ever," per the film's official logline. Things aren't necessarily easy, though, because their "new beginning is complicated by Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura's life to win her heart and trust, at any cost. Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, the Polish erotic film also stars Simone Susinna (Nacho), Magdalena Lamparska (Olga), and Otar Saralidze (Domenico).

Although 365 Days: This Day has only been available for streaming for a little more than 24 hours, it is already taking Netflix by storm. Not only is it the No. 1 movie in the U.S. as of Friday, but also in the world. According to FlixPatrol data, the movie ranks No. 1 globally, coming ahead of Silverton Siege, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, 365 Days, and The In Between. It is No. 1 in virtually all countries logged by FlixPatrol other than Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, where it ranks as the No. 2 film. In South Korea, the movie is the third-most-popular film, with its lowest ranking being in Japan, where it sits at No. 5.

The immediate high ranking of the film means it is drawing in plenty of eyes, though just how many subscribers have pressed play on 365 Days: This Day is unclear. Netflix hasn't released viewing data for the week of April 25, so it remains unclear how many viewing hours the film has logged globally. For comparison, however, fellow U.S. Top 10 ranking film How it Ends saw 8.28 million viewing hours for the week of April 18 through April 24, making it the fourth-most-watched film on Netflix globally in that time period.

Following on the heels of the original film in the series, which won a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Screenplay, 365 Days: This Day isn't receiving much fanfare from critics. As subscribers scour Netflix to press play, 365: This Day is struggling to earn even a single positive review on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, the movie is faring so poorly among critics that it has a 0% critic score on the site, with Variety's Jessica Kiang dubbing it "piping hot trash." Whether the audience agrees with that description or not, at least one thing is for sure – 365 Days: This Day will not be the last in the series. It was reported in 2021 that multiple sequels were in development, meaning more films are likely to come. Both 365 Days and 365 Days: This Day are available for streaming on Netflix.