Multiple '365 Days' Sequels Coming to Netflix

Netflix is reportedly developing multiple sequels to 365 Days, the controversial Polish film the streamer released internationally in June 2020. The film drew far more attention than the typical foreign-language release from Netflix because of its explicit sex scenes that earned it comparisons to 50 Shades of Grey. The movie was widely panned by critics as well, even winning a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Screenplay in April. But no publicity is bad publicity and two sequels are coming in 2022.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that Michele Morrone, Anna-Maria Sieklucka, and Magdalena Lamparska will return for the sequel. Directors Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes are also returning. Model Simone Susinna joined the cast. The scripts for 365 Days Part 2 and 365 Days Part 3 will be inspired by Blanka Lipinska's follow-up books, but Deadline reports the plot may be changed a bit to be less explicit than the books. Lipinska wrote the screenplay for the first film with Mojca Tirs. They will also write the sequels with Mandes.

In 365 Days, Marrone starred as Don Massimo Torricelli and Sieklucka played Laura Biel. The plot involves Laura being imprisoned by Sicilian gangster Massimo, who demands she fall in love with him in a year. In the sequel, the two reunite, but their lives are complicated by Massimo's family and a mysterious man who tries to win Laura's heart.

The original 365 Days was an acquisition for Netflix, but this time the streamer will be directly involved in its production with the original film's producers. Mandes and Ewa Lewandowska will produce the sequels with Maciej Kawulski. They will be filmed in Poland and Italy.

“365 Days was one of our most popular films for our members in 2020,” Netflix’s Łukasz Kluskiewicz, Content Acquisition Manager of films for CEE and Poland, said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re working closely with Blanka Lipinska, the author of the 365 Days trilogy of books and writer of the film, to continue Laura and Massimo’s story on screen. Their journey together is full of many twists and turns as our characters continue to grow and learn more about themselves.”

News that a sequel was in the works surfaced last year, but the filmmakers and star said the coronavirus pandemic would delay their plans. "You must be patient and wait. Probably it will be until next year. We do not know exactly when we will be able to start," Sieklucka reportedly said in an Instagram video. "Everything has been stopped and the situation is similar in every country, and the film industry has just frozen," Lampraska added. "A trip to another country, especially to Italy, would be too risky for the Polish crew at the moment."

365 Days became controversial the instant it hit Netflix, but subscribers kept it in Netflix's Top 10 lists in over 90 countries for weeks. The movie was also the fourth-most searched-for film on Google last year. While the controversial content may have been the reason so many people watched the movie, Deadline notes that Netflix's involvement in the sequels' production may lead to more tame follow-ups.