'SEAL Team' Star Toni Trucks Shares Thoughts on Series' Success on CBS and Paramount+ (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

SEAL Team is one of several shows that has switched networks during its run, and star Toni Trucks spoke to PopCulture.com about the whole deal. SEAL Team was on CBS for four full seasons, with the first four episodes of Season 5 airing on the network before permanently moving to Paramount+. The series has since thrived there, becoming one of the most successful series on the streamer.

During the strikes last year, CBS brought SEAL Team back home by airing Season 5 in full in order to fill its schedule, giving the series a new and old audience. It's a testament to how loved and successful SEAL Team is, being able to thrive on both broadcast and streaming. Trucks thinks that "the marriage of CBS and Paramount has been so wonderful and beneficial for us."

(Photo: Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis in SEAL Team episode 5, season 7, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. - Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

"We were so cared for and supported with CBS," she explained. "And then making that move over to Paramount as one of their first original programming, we really felt the support and love. And the move to Paramount really gave us the opportunity to spread our wings a bit with the storytelling. Because there a lot of, there's an underbelly to the beast when you're talking about war and the lives in the military. And so it gave us a little bit more range of motion, to tell the truth, a bit more. That being said, during strike times, CBS, with some editing, found its way... SEAL Team found its way back onto CBS. And that was so wonderful to see again how much love we had on that network. And so it's been a good marriage, and good sisters soon want to dance."

Switching to streaming is not always the worst idea, as it gives the series more freedom, as Toni Trucks was saying. Before Paramount+ picked up SEAL Team, many fans were worried about the show being canceled. Luckily, that did not happen, and it saw two more full seasons on streaming. Many shows have gone from broadcast to streaming, and it always seems to work in their favor. It's also nice that the drama wasn't completely restricted to just Paramount+ and found its way back to CBS, even if it was just for a little bit.

SEAL Team will be premiering its seventh and final season exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, Aug. 11. The show had a great run, and it's going to be emotional saying goodbye, but at least fans had a lot of time with Bravo before the end, and it's all thanks to streaming.