'SEAL Team' Star Toni Trucks Previews 'Exciting' Final Season (Exclusive)

The seventh and final season of SEAL Team premieres this Sunday, Aug. 11 and Toni Trucks spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect. The actress has played Lisa Davis since the first season, moving up the ranks throughout the series, and is currently the Bravo Team Intelligence Officer. While Trucks couldn't give too much away for the upcoming 10-episode season of the CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama, she did say that it's going to be a roller coaster.

"I can say that this season is going to have a lot of ups and downs, and you're going to see the team really dramatically out of their comfort zone," Trucks teased. "And we'll be in some places we've never been before. And so I think it's going to be an exciting season." SEAL Team has been an emotional and intense roller coaster already these past six seasons, but the stakes are certainly higher than ever for the final episodes.

(Photo: L-R: A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quinn and Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis in SEAL Team episode 8, season 7, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. CREDIT: Pablo Arellano Spataro/Paramount+ - Pablo Arellano Spataro/Paramount+)

Speaking of exciting, Trucks shared her thoughts on a possible happy ending for Davis and A.J. Buckley's Sonny Quinn. The two have obvious feelings for one another and care deeply for each other, but the time just has never been right for them, as Trucks said, "Davis and Sonny are so stuck in their ways, and they love each other, but they each have something else they love equally or more, and that is their work."

"Sonny can't see his way past being on the SEAL Team," Trucks continued. "He just can't conceive of it. And Davis also has such a righteous and work is on such a high pedestal for her. It represents so much of her life's stability and responsibility. And that is the speed bump for them, always is, 'Are we really going to take care of ourselves first? Are we really going to choose to love over all these other more pragmatic things that are serving us?' And this season won't disappoint in terms of having to bump heads with that crossroads again."

(Photo: Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis in SEAL Team episode 1, season 7, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. CREDIT: Michael Moriatis/Paramount+ - Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

Meanwhile, her relationship with Sonny is not the only thing that Davis has to worry about. At the end of Season 6, she got a new job. While she will still be working with the SEALs, and most importantly, with Bravo, it will be a little different and one that Toni Trucks thinks is only another step closer to her dream job.

"Davis has made a really big change in trying to actively change the way we think about war funding and how we protect soldiers," Trucks explained. "And she really wants to have a more of a global impact and zoom out of it. We don't have to keep sending what she considers to be family to the field like this. We can do this in a smarter way. And so I think she's super passionate. She's finding herself with more 'cake eaters.' She know she's in office spaces and Pentagon and beyond trying to make an impact in a different way. And so, I think it's something that she's always wanted as a dream position or steps to a potentially dream position for her."

Even though it will be sad to say goodbye to Bravo, Davis, and SEAL Team as a whole, it certainly sounds like fans are in for a wild ride with the final season and there is no telling just what will happen. Be sure to tune in to the two-episode Season 7 premiere this Sunday, Aug. 11 on Paramount+. New episodes are dropping on the streamer weekly.