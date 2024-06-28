'SEAL Team': Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed for Final Season

The seventh and final season of SEAL Team is almost here, and Paramount+ has officially dropped the trailer and premiere date. The military drama was announced to be ending after Season 7 last year. SEAL Team initially aired on CBS for the first four seasons, moving to Paramount+ early on in the fifth season. Now, the final season is set to premiere on Sunday, Aug. 11, with the first two episodes. Season 7 will have 10 episodes, like the previous two seasons.

Paramount+ also dropped the first trailer for Season 7, which includes flashbacks, new recruits, "a new era of warfare," and plenty of explosions. Bravo is still struggling with the loss of Max Thieriot's Clay Spenser, and it doesn't help that these missions are getting as dangerous as ever. Returning for the final season are David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Raffi Barsoumian, and Beau Knapp.

Per Paramount+, in the final season, "Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) struggles to balance his warrior's existence with the responsibilities of single fatherhood. Ray Perry (Brown Jr.), his trusted second in command, questions whether he will be able to leave the battlefield behind as his retirement nears. Dedicated door-kicker Sonny Quinn (Buckley) battles against changing tides as Jason and Ray's shifting focus means that other teammates must shoulder more responsibility."

"Both Omar Hamza (Barsoumian) and Drew Franklin (Knapp) find diving into work an effective way to distance themselves from their past traumas," the synopsis continues. "Vital to mission success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense officer who ushers the team into a new era of warfare against powerful rivals for supremacy on the world stage. Ripped away from their loved ones at a moment's notice to be deployed across the globe, Bravo team remains dedicated to their duties. Even in the face of overwhelming odds, they know this is the price to keep the families they left behind safe."

Season 7 should be kicking off in an interesting way, as Season 6 ended with Jason, the rest of Bravo, and many other SEALs admitting their traumas and illnesses to Command. Since it seems like Bravo will still be going on missions, but it's likely that there will still be some consequences for the team. It also sounds like they are all looking at their life beyond Bravo. There are a lot of shows ending in 2024 and it will be hard to say goodbye to SEAL Team when the time comesl. Just from the looks of the trailer, though, it will be a season you won't want to miss. The seventh and final season of SEAL Team premieres on Sunday, Aug. 11 only on Paramount+.