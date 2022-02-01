‘SEAL Team’ Season 6 Fate Revealed

SEAL Team is coming back for more on Paramount+. The David Boreanaz-led military drama series has officially been renewed for a 10-episode sixth season on the heels of its nail-biting Season 5 finale last month. SEAL Team fans waiting to see what happens after Team Bravo found themselves under attack in Mali will have their answers in Season 6 of the series, which relocated to the streamer for its fifth season after four seasons on CBS.

“We are very excited to welcome SEAL Team back for another season on Paramount+,” Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 6 will be SEAL Team‘s shortest so far, as the seasons that aired on network television were made up of between 16 to 22 episodes. Season 5 consisted of 14 episodes – four that premiered on CBS and 10 that dropped on Paramount+ exclusively – but the 10 episodes ordered for Season 6 are more in line with typical streaming season lengths.

The series, which also stars Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks, was revealed to be Paramount+’s most-watched original drama series on the platform in the streamer’s end-of-year report, making its renewal expected. The second-most popular original drama series, Evil, also earned a season pickup on Paramount+ after also being moved from CBS to the streamer last year.

“What we were able to see is great engagement and activations of subscribers coming to SEAL Team first when they sign up for Paramount+ so we are really pleased with the results,” Paramount+’s Chief Programming Officer Tanya Gilessaid during the streamer’s TCA presentation, as per Deadline. “It is one of our top performers in originals, so we know that the fan base was able to find the show and find Paramount+.”