'SEAL Team' Star Teases How Season Finale Could Tie up Series If Canceled

✖

SEAL Team was surprisingly not one of the shows CBS renewed last week, leaving the show and its fans hanging when it comes to its future. Star Max Thieriot, who splays Clay Spenser, is "optimistic" that the show will get picked up, but he assured fans that the end of Season 4 would please fans if it turns out to be a series finale. The series, which stars David Boreanaz, recently finished production on Season 4.

"I have not heard anything. I’m still waiting like everybody else," Thieriot told TVInsider Thursday, adding that he is "optimistic" and "hopeful." Back on April 15, CBS renewed NCIS, Bull, Magnum P.I., SWAT, and Blue Bloods for the 2021-2022 TV season. All Rise, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Unicorn, B Positive, Clarice, and United States of Al are still waiting to learn their futures as well. CBS did not renew SEAL Team for Season 4 until May 6, 2020, the day the Season 3 finale aired.

If CBS does not order a fifth season, Thieriot said fans should enjoy the last batch of Season 4 episodes. "I think we have a good way of buttoning up a lot of loose ends every season,” the former Bates Motel actor said. “Besides I think last season was probably our biggest struggle because we got cut short, but we’re ending where we’re trying to end the season. I think every year we ended a good place.”

Thieriot directed this week's episode, which helped "kickoff" the last four episodes of the season, he told TVInsider. "Everybody can expect a lot more drama, some huge life-changing events inside and out of Bravo," he teased. "And for the last four episodes, they pulled out all the stops for all the cool stuff, all the toys and explosions and helicopters, and all the bells and whistles."

After CBS did not renew the show last week, Borneaz inspired fans to start a "renew SEAL Team" campaign on Twitter. He shared a photo of himself with an injured veteran, showing how much real veterans appreciate the show. "Let's keep it going [CBS]," Borneaz wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all the fans and veterans for the support and love for this show... [Renew] this show." On Tuesday, the former Bones actor confirmed production on Season 4 finished by sharing a photo of a little green army man toy.

SEAL Team follows Bravo Team, a group of elite Navy SEALs led by Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes (Boreanaz). The rest of the main cast includes Niel Brown Jr. as Raymond Perry, A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quinn, and Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis. Jessica Pare and Judd Lormand left the show during Season 4. New episodes air on CBS Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, and past episodes can be streamed on Paramount+. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.