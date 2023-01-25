'Wolf Pack' Stars Call Sarah Michelle Gellar 'an Angel' to Work With (Exclusive)

Wolf Pack stars Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray had an unparalleled guide into the realm of the supernatural in "angel" Sarah Michelle Gellar. Robertson and Gray opened up to PopCulture.com about working with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star both on and off camera ahead of Wolf Pack's Jan. 26 premiere on Paramount+.

From Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack follows teens whose lives are changed forever after a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Gellar, who plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, also serves as an executive producer on the series, while Robertson and Gray play Luna and Harlan, two of the teens who get drawn into the mysterious circumstances.

"Sarah's an angel. That's all I can really say," Gray told PopCulture. "I was really intimidated at first because I was like, 'Oh my God.' She's done so many things and I've seen her face so many times and she's so talented. And she's just the nicest, sweetest person ever." Gray added that Gellar was "also really funny" both while they were shooting scenes together and just around the set.

"It made me really feel not only comfortable with her, but comfortable on set," he noted. "It separated these nerves that I had of like, 'OK, we're on a professional set, and everything has to be perfect.' She kind of teaches you that it's OK to be a human regardless if you're on set or not. You can mess up, you can fail. And that's how you succeed and have a career like her – by being OK with both of those things."

Robertson agreed that having Gellar on set as a main character and executive producer was especially important for her and co-star Bella Shepard, who plays Blake. "Just having a strong woman there as inspiration and drive ... to see, it's so amazing," she gushed. "And I respect [Jeff Davis] a lot for wanting that for us and for wanting that for Sarah because Sarah was very much in a mama bear position with us. She was very kind and just very gracious from the get-go, letting us know that we could come to her with anything. And she was just showing us the ropes, so we love her."

Wolf Pack may seem like just a supernatural tale on the surface, but Robertson emphasized that there are "so many underlying themes of mental health" in the series as well. "Each character – in my opinion and in my perception of the show – represents a certain type of anxiety or a certain type of mental illness or just mental blockage that people go through every day," she explained.

"As actors, all you want to do is be on something that means something to somebody else, because that's what TV and film did for me growing up," she continued. "And I really do think that that's what the show is going to do for a lot of people because it does represent a lot of mental health issues." Wolf Pack premieres January 26 on Paramount+.