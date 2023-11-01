Another Paramount+ Show Just Got Canceled

Paramount+ is at it again. Variety reports that Neo-Western drama Joe Pickett has been canceled after two seasons. The drama series follows the titular character, a Wyoming-based game warden, and his family in the small town of Saddlestring as he investigates crimes in the area. The crime drama was initially a Spectrum Original for its first season. Although Spectrum ordered a second season in 2022. After Spectrum Originals head Katherine Pope switched to head of Sony Pictures Television in 2022, Charter shut down Spectrum Originals that August.

With the series being produced by Paramount Television Studios, Paramount+ was able to secure the second season. Both seasons of the series are expected to remain on the streamer for the time being. Based on the novels of the same name by C.J. Box, Joe Pickett starred Michael Dorman, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, and Paul Sparks amongst an ensemble cast. Season 2 premiered in June and ran for 10 episodes, airing the finale at the end of July. It's been a few months since the finale, and although it may not be the news fans had hoped for, at least there is no more waiting. Even if it means the show is no more.

Joe Pickett's cancellation comes on the heels of a double-whammy cancellation that Paramount+ recently pulled. The streamer canceled one-season series Rabbit Hole and Fatal Attraction, and those were just the latest cancellations. Over the summer, it canceled several shows and even pulled them completely from the platform like Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. As of now, it seems like Joe Pickett will be staying on Paramount+ with no plans to get rid of it. It's possible that could change in the future, so fans will want to watch the show while they still can.

Unfortunately, many series have been getting canceled lately across all platforms and networks. It seems like no series is safe these days. As with any show that's been canceled, there's always the hope that it could be picked up elsewhere. While there isn't anything indicating that it is being shopped around, that doesn't necessarily mean it isn't. It's a disappointment that this has happened, but at least there are always the books fans can read or reread. Both seasons can also be streamed, of course, on Paramount+ as long as the series doesn't ever get removed amidst another content purge.