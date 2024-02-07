'The Conners' Star Lecy Goranson Says Becky Has a 'Full Plate' in Season 6 (Exclusive)

The sixth season of The Conners premieres on ABC Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, and it looks like Becky will be very busy all season long. PopCulture.com spoke to Lecy Goranson, who plays Becky in the series, and she explained what fans can expect from Becky in Season 6.

"We are still in Darlene's new house, and Becky is still working at the Lunchbox," Goranson told PopCulture. "She still is in school for social work, and she still has Beverly Rose, her daughter, in school, and she has her new love interest, Tyler, played by Sean Astin, which is very exciting. And yeah, I mean, she's got a full plate, so she can't really take much on from everyone else, but she's juggling all that. And moreover, I think trying to introduce her new relationship to her family and also sheltering him from her family."

(Photo: Christopher Willard)

Becky has been through her share of challenges throughout the series, which is why Goranson is happy with the direction she's heading. "I was just thinking about all her really difficult journey, all these really painful moments in her life and joyful, but also just losing her husband and then battling alcoholism, and all of this has been on display in the show," she explained. "It's been very transparent. And I feel like, knock on wood, she's a Connor. She's finally in a position where she's getting, learning how to balance things. I hope, I don't know what the writers have in store for her, but right now, she seems in a pretty good place. Finally."

As Goranson mentioned, Astin joins the show as Becky's love interest. He appeared in one episode last season, and Goranson is enjoying working with him. "He loves being here. Everyone loves him. she said. "It was funny, last season, people were coming up to me like he was a rescue dog, saying, 'Can we keep him? Can we keep him, Lecy?' I said, 'I have no power over these decisions. Of course, I would love that.' But, he is beloved here. He's had such a career. I mean, he's had this crazy career, so I love hearing him talk about Lord of the Rings and being on movie sets and whatever. We just feel really lucky to have him. And he's so sweet. And as Tyler, he's so dear and sweet. But, I hope he doesn't get crushed by the Connors."