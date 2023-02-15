Riley Keough Rocks out in New 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Trailer

Daisy Jones, Billy Dunne, and the rest of The Six are about to take the stage and the world by storm. Ahead of its March 3 release, Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday released the first full-length trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six, its upcoming adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reids' New York Times best-selling novel starring Riley Keough as the titular Daisy Jones, who was partially based on Stevie Nicks.

Released in 2019 as Reid's sixth novel, and being one of four interconnected novels- another of those novels being The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, which is set to de adapted into a film at Netflix – in a loose series centered around California over the decades, Daisy Jones & The Six chronicles the rise and fall of a rock band in the late '60s and '70s. The upcoming small screen adaptation stars Keough and Sam Claflin as the lead singers of the band, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Despite their personal and artistic chemistry, Daisy and Billy have a complicated musical partnership and frequently clash. After the band catapults from obscurity to unbelievable fame, things come crashing down following a sold-out show at Chicago's Soldier Field, when the band suddenly calls it quits. Partially set to "Look At Me Now, (Honeycomb)" one of 24 original songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast, the trailer gave an up-close look at the rise and fall of the iconic fictional band.

In addition to Keough and Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six also stars Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price. Timothy Olyphant is set to make a special guest appearance as Rod Reyes.

As the series aims to bring Reid's novel to life, it will feature original songs written and produced by Grammy Nominated producer Blake Mills and a number of other talented co-writers. The first of those songs, "Regret Me," the band's fictional album Aurora, was released last month. Amazon said the original music will be released by Atlantic Records during the rollout of the series.

Scott Neutstadter and Michael H. Weber, whose credits include (500) Days of Summer, Paper Towns, and The Disaster Artist, created the series and serve as executive producers. by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter also executive produce for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Reid, meanwhile, also serves as producer. The series drops on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 3, with new episodes releasing every Friday through March 24.