The classic Comedy Central series Reno 911! is getting a reboot at Quibi, and the first trailer for the new series has officially dropped. The show will debut on May 4, and will be airing new episodes daily. Fans of the original show will be happy to know that the footage assures the outlandish series has not lost its edge.

Reno 911! originally debuted on Comedy Central back in 2003. It ran for six seasons, eventually ending in 2009. In addition to the 88 episodes that aired on TV, there was also a movie — Reno 911!: Miami — that premiered in 2007. The show's entire original cast is back for the reboot: Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Mary Birdsong.

The mockumentary-sitcom revival was first announced in 2019, with Lennon telling Variety, "Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for 're-boot goofin.'" He then added, "Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate. Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show."

Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central’s co-heads of original content, previously issued a statement on the reboot, saying, "We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series Reno 911! to the world. Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call." Quibi's Doug Herzog added, "I couldn't say it better than Sarah and Jonas, and I for one will sleep soundly knowing Reno 911! is back on the beat keeping our streets safe once again."

In January, Lennon — who co-created Reno 911! with Garant and Kenney-Silver — spoke to Business Insider about what was going on with the revival, saying at the time, "We start shooting at the end of the month. We have every single member of the cast back with us, so that's super fun. One thing that's going to be pretty fun is with Quibi you can watch it in two different ways. So if you hold your phone vertically when you're watching Quibi, you can see one feed, and if you flip it horizontal, you can see something else. So we're going to try to take advantage of that as much as possible. I think there will be times where you're seeing Lt. Dangle and what he's doing and if you flip your phone sideways, you'll get to see what his body cam is filming. Stuff like that."