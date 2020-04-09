Cam Newton Brings Professional Athletes Together for New Quibi Show

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has drawn attention for the production values of his YouTube channel. He partnered with a Hollywood production company, Liquid Light, to give his videos a cinematic feel. Now the 2015 NFL MVP and this company will be partnering on a new series for Quibi.

The mobile and tablet-exclusive streaming platform, which stands for “quick bites,” features content that is broken up into 10-minute segments. Newton will be bringing a sports focus to this service with Iron Sharpens Iron. This series, which Newton conceived and served as executive producer, will pair professional athletes together so they can discuss their craft and training regimen. However, they will not be from the same sports.

Iron Sharpens Iron | My new show is coming to you soon on @Quibi First episode is Cam v. Trae @TheTraeYoung #iconicsaga pic.twitter.com/fL5i261ceQ — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) March 25, 2020

For example, Newton will star in the first episode. He will be partnered with second-year Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The remainder of the eight episodes will feature other pairings. Carli Lloyd, a captain on the United States Women’s National Team will meet with MMA fighter Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes.

“We’re excited to bring some of the world’s top athletes together to share their insider fitness tips and personal experiences that have made each into top athletes in their respective sports,” Newton said in a statement, per Uproxx. It’s a great way to trade advice amongst peers and give our fans and budding athletes deeper insight into our highly coveted regimens through a greater platform.”

Along with Young, Lloyd and Nunes, the other guest athletes have been revealed. Melvin Gordon, Nyjah Huston, Lolo Jones, Simon Pagenaud, Andy Ruiz Jr., Pascal Siakam, Sloane Stephens, PK Subban, Justin Turner, Kerri Walsh-Jennings, Michelle Wie and Deontay Wilder will all appear on Iron Sharpens Iron. The exact pairings have not yet been provided, but this list of athletes covers a wide variety of athletic endeavors.

“It’s the ultimate sports show for sports fans,” said Scott Brown, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Liquid Light. “It’s going to take viewers into the heart of what it means to perform as an athlete, how the human body can push its limits.” Brown and Liquid Light co-founder Mo Darwiche previously executive produced video content for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Iron Sharpens Iron is not available yet but is scheduled to start streaming on April 20. Quibi launched on Monday, and gave fans an opportunity to sign up for a free 30-day trial. The service will cost $5 a month after the trial is over.