Quibi: 8 Series to Watch During Streaming Service’s Launch

In the new era of social distancing and self-isolation, which isn’t going to change anytime soon, there have been an explosion of options when it comes to streaming. Numerous sites are offering up 30-day free trials to lure in customers in the long-run, while networks like HBO and AMC have put out hundreds of hours of content available without a subscription.

On Monday, April 6, there will be another option to help make your time in quarantine more enjoyable: Quibi. Short for ‘quick bites,’ the upcoming streaming service will be exclusive to phones and tablets, and all of its content will be broken up into segments that are 10-minutes or less. It’s also drawn in quite the roster of talent, ranging from Sophie Turner, Kevin Hart, Steven Spielberg and Chrissie Teigen. As part of its upcoming launch, it’s offering up a 90-day-free trial if you sign up before April 30 at Quibi.com, as well as a few bonus episodes on launch day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Given the short runtime of its content, after its live, Quibi will offer more than 25 new “episodes” per day, which will add up to more than three hours of content. Within its first year, it plans on putting out a whopping 175 new projects.

Here’s a look at some of the most promising content Quibi will bring to your phone (or tablet) starting April 6.

Most Dangerous Game

Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz star in an edge-of-your-seat thriller that follows a terminally ill man who agrees to participate in a deadly game to help take care of his pregnant wife. Of course, he soon finds out that while he was told he’d be the hunter, he’s actually being hunted.

Chrissy’s Court

Chrissy Teigen stars in this legal-themed reality TV series, where she’ll preside over low-stakes cases and offer binding judgments on the matter. As an added bonus, her mom, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, will serve as the bailiff.

Survive

Survive stars Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner as Jane, a woman who’s forced to fight for her life when her plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain.

Punk’d

The classic MTV prank show lives on, with Chance the Rapper taking the reins from the show’s original host, Ashton Kutcher.

Flipped

SNL alum Will Forte and Always Sunny star Kaitlyn Olsen star in this irreverent comedy about a couple who look for newfound fame as home renovation TV hosts, only to find a stash of cartel money instead.

I Promise

I Promise tells the story of Lebron James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of its students, taking viewers inside the I Promise School that first opened its doors in 2018.

Elba vs. Block

As its name might suggest, Elba vs. Block features Idris Elba and Ken Block as they go head to head to see who’s the best behind the drivers’ seat, in a number of different scenarios.

Thanks A Million

Jennifer Lopez executive produces this reality series that features 10 celebrities who each give away $100,000 to someone who’s made a profound impact in their community.

These shows, along with dozens of others, will be available to stream when Quibi launches April 6.