Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Drops New Clip of Netflix Blockbuster ‘Red Notice’ at TUDUM

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson introduced an exclusive clip from Red Notice, his new blockbuster co-starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, during Netflix’s TUDUM online event Saturday. The action-comedy is the streaming service’s latest big-budget, star-studded effort, following in the footsteps of Triple Frontier and 6 Underground. Red Notice reunites Johnson with writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who worked with Johnson on Skyscraper and Central Intelligence.

Johnson stars as John Hartley, a top profiler for the FBI who is suddenly stuck with two rival criminals, Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and Sarah Black (Gal Gadot), during a daring heist. The film’s title comes from the Interpol-issued red notices, global alerts to track down the most wanted criminals in the world. Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) and Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) also star.

Red Notice had a long journey to reach the screen. News of the project surfaced in February 2018, when it was reported that Universal Pictures and Legendary would team up to co-finance the film. Universal had planned to release the film in November 2020, but the studio reportedly balked at the high cost. Johnson was signed for $20 million and the film’s budget was reportedly over $130 million. In July 2019, Netflix announced it picked up the project, making it Johnson’s first movie for the streamer.

Back in July, Johnson shared the first photo from the film, which shows Johnson and Reynolds in tuxedoes and Gadot in a red dress, surrounded by glass cases with valuables behind them. “Ladies & gents [Netflix]’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE will premiere in your living rooms around the globe on NOVEMBER 12th,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “The FBI’s top profiler. The world’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen.”

Johnson recently proved he can still attract audiences to the big screen thanks to Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which grossed over $205 million worldwide after its release in July. Reynolds also scored a pandemic-era hit with Free Guy, which made over $303 million worldwide. Gadot recently starred in Wonder Woman 1984, which received a very limited theatrical release in December 2020, grossing $166 million worldwide.