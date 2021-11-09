Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (November 8)

The shelves of Netflix’s streaming library are set to get a little fuller this week. While the streaming giant has already welcomed a rush of new additions this month, even more are set to come as the streamer continues to roll out titles from its November 2021 content list. Beginning on Monday and continuing through Friday, Netflix will be making eight new additions.

While this week’s incoming list of titles is on the lighter side of things compared to the typical content numbers Netflix puts out, the list contains some pretty exciting titles. After much waiting, fans will finally be able to press play on Red Notice, the streamer’s star-studded action film that features the talents of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Diamantopoulos and Ritu Arya. Netflix’s adaptation of Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel Passing is also debuting on the platform this week, as well as the second season of one beloved series. These are just three of the seven Netflix original titles premiering this week, with Netflix also adding one licensed title.

‘Gentefied: Season 2’

Netflix’s beloved comedy-drama Gentefied is returning for itssophomore run this week. The series follows three Mexican-Americancousins and their struggle to chase the American Dream, even while thatsame dream threatens the things they hold most dear. In Season 2, setfor a Wednesday, Nov. 10 premiere, the Morales family will rally tofight Pop’s deportation, all while cousins Ana, Chris and Erik face newchallenges in their romantic and professional lives.

The series isadapted from the web series of the same name that premiered at the 2017Sundance Film Festival and created by Marvin Lemus and Linda YvetteChávez. It stars Karrie Martin, JJ Soria, Carlos Santos, Joaquín Cosio,Julissa Calderon, Annie Gonzalez, Laura Patalano, Felipe Esparza, RafaelSigler, Jaime Alvarez, Bianca Melgar, Michelle Ortiz, and AlejandroPatiño.

‘Passing’

Netflix’s highly-anticipated adaptation of Nella Larsen’s celebrated 1929 novel Passing debuts on the platform on Wednesday. The film follows two Black women, Irene Redfield and Clare Kendry, who can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York. After being close friends in childhood, the two reunite in middle class adulthood and become increasingly involved with one another’s lives and insecurities. After Irene allows Clare into her home, she finds her once-steady existence upended by Clare, and the film “becomes a riveting examination of obsession, repression and the lies people tell themselves and others to protect their carefully constructed realities.” Passing is directed by Rebecca Hall and stars Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Alexander Skarsgård.

‘Red Notice’

Netflix’s star-studded action-comedy Red Notice is headed to the streaming library on Thursday, Nov. 11. Reuniting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber, the film stars Johnson as John Hartley, a top profiler for the FBI who is suddenly stuck with two rival criminals, Nolan Booth and Sarah Black, during a daring heist. The film’s title comes from the Interpol-issued red notices, global alerts to track down the most wanted criminals in the world. Along with Johnson, Red Notice stars Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Ritu Arya.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 11/9/21:

Swap Shop – NETFLIX SERIES

Your Life Is a Joke – NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 11/10/21:

Animal – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 11/11/21:

Love Never Lies – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/12/21:

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

What’s leaving this week?

While the first week of November saw a decent number of titles departing the content catalogue as Netflix began making the first of its November 2021 new additions, this week will be a little lighter. The film A Single Man is slated to make its exit on Wednesday, followed by Fruitvale Station on Thursday. These titles will be followed by several more throughout the remainder of the month.

