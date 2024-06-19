Red Forman Hospitalized in 'That '90s Show' Season 2 Trailer

Red Forman is having a tough go of it based on the trailer for That '90s Show Season 2. We've already covered the hot-headed Forman family patriarch (played by Kurtwood Smith) getting some infuriating news in the preview, but a quick aspect that moved past many fans was that Red has some sort of health scare in Season 2 of the That '70s Show sequel series.

At one point in the trailer, Red is shown in a hospital bed, the moment is glossed over, with editors emphasizing his "roommate" at the medical facility, played by Wayne Knight. Fans of That '70s Show will remember Knight from Season 4, Episode 1, where he played an angel showing Red's son Eric Forman (Topher Grace) what his future would be like if he had never dated Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon).

Does Red have a serious health crisis that triggers a "What if?" episode or montage? Or is Knight playing a real person this time around, and his casting is just a nod to That '70s Show fans? Another random guest actor, Seth Green, reprising his That '70s Show character for the series, so we have our doubts this was a coincidence.

Hopefully, Red survives his ordeal so he can keep threatening to put his foot in people's asses for many That '90s Show seasons to come.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Season 2 is on the way, and will release in two parts. That '90s Show Part 2 premieres on June 27 and Part 3 premieres on Oct. 24.