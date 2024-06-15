'That '90s Show': Red Gets Some Bad News in Part 2 Trailer

That '90s Show Part 2's release is slated for June 27, and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) is gonna get some bad news. Well, it's bad news for Red — but incredible news for fans of That '90s Show and its predessor, That '70s Show.

In the trailer for Part 2 (which is the first half of Season 2), we see Red's wife Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) and his daughter-in-law Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) on the family couch trying to brace him for some big news concerning the house across the street. After the two fail to spit out what they mean, Donna's father, Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark) bursts into the Forman family living room.

Bob breaks the big news to Red: "We're gonna be neighbors again!"

Bob is obviously excited to be back in Point Place, Wisconsin, in the same neighborhood where he raised Donna. However, Red is definitely shocked and furious. As That '70s Show fans know, Bob was the bane of Red's existence for years. Bob moving back to the neighborhood will surely lead to some hilarious scenes between him and Red, adding another comedic element to That '90s Show going forward.

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well. Season 2 is on the way, and will release in two parts. That '90s Show Part 2 premieres on June 27 and Part 3 premieres on Oct. 24.