'Reacher' Spinoff in Development at Prime Video

The Reacher Universe on Prime Video is officially expanding. Variety reports that a spinoff the Alan Ritchson-led action drama is in the works at the streamer. Nick Santora will be writing the spinoff with Nicholas Wooton. Based on the Jack Reacher novel series by Lee Child, Reacher was developed by Santora, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. As of now, plot details have not been revealed, but it's believed to be centered on Maria Sten's Frances Neagley.

Frances is a main character in Reacher and is a corporate security professional who served with Ritchson's titular character in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit as a Master sergeant. Nothing is confirmed on that front, though. However, with Season 3 of Reacher premiering sometime in 2025, it's possible that if the spinoff is ordered to series, there will be some sort of set-up for the new show in the upcoming season.

(Photo: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

The spinoff news is not so surprising, as Reacher was the top title on Prime Video during its premiere weekend for Season 2 for both series and movies in late 2023. The streamer renewed the series for Season 3 even before Season 2 premiered. It was only just a matter of time before Prime decided to expand the series into something much more, and even if it will be centering on just Frances Neagley, there is a world of possibilities for even more stories to be told.

As for the third season of Reacher, it will be based on the book Persuader and is the seventh book in the Jack Reacher series. According to the official logline, "Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past." Along with Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten is expected to return. New cast members for Season 3 include Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Brian Tee, Roberto Montesinos, and Daniel David Stewart.

As of now, a premiere date for Reacher Season 3 has not been announced, but it will be airing in 2025. It's also unknown when the spinoff could premiere, but since it is still in early development, those details may not be known for a while. At least until it knabs a series order from Prime. In the meantime, fans can watch the first two seasons of Reacher on Prime Video.