'Reacher' Season 2 Premieres This Week, and Fans Are Hyped
The spy-thriller is poised for a successful second season, especially with a third one already promised.
Reacher Season 2 premieres on Friday, Dec. 15 on Prime Video, and fans can hardly contain themselves. The action series has a die-hard fan base including newcomers to this adaptation, the older movie adaptation starring Tom Cruise and the original novels by Lee Child. Read on for a look at this fandom's preparations online.
Reacher is an action series straddling subgenres including spy, detective, crime drama and thriller. It stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher – a former U.S. Army Military Police Major now drifting through the U.S. taking odd jobs – sometimes including investigations. Season 1 was based on the first novel in Child's series, Killing Floor, while Season 2 will be based on the eleventh novel, Bad Luck and Trouble. There are 28 novels in the series so far with at least one more on the way, and because of their episodic nature, the story can be adapted for TV a little differently from other shows.
Child's novels are huge sellers and are beloved by fans all over the world, but many critics felt that the 2012 movie adaptation missed the mark. For many fans, this TV adaptation is a vindication for the series. Here's a look at how they are preparing themselves for a new season this weekend.
Compelling
A hero with a badass attitude💪— Tom Bakritges (@TBakritges) December 11, 2023
One of top 3 favorite characters from books. Lovvvve him. In book he’s just a little older to me than this actor but every thing else is on point— DB the mom 💎 ❤️ (@speakinghouston) December 11, 2023
Many fans talked about how Jack Reacher is simply a fun character to watch and easy to root for, making this show a no-brainer.
Renewal
I wonder what book they based it on?— Colleen Macauley ☘️ (@ColleenAMacaul1) December 4, 2023
If the new season wasn't exciting enough, Reacher was renewed for another season this week, giving fans more to look forward to and more reasons to get into the series now.
Week-to-Week
‘REACHER’ Season 2 episode release schedule... pic.twitter.com/i1mu7Zfq79— My Movie HQ (@MyMovieHQ) December 5, 2023
Many fans are excited that the show will be airing week to week, relieving the pressure to binge-watch it all in one sitting.
For the Plot
The husband watches Reacher for the plot. I watch Reacher for “the plot”. pic.twitter.com/Ob8yZXSikF— Caffeine & Chaos (@Mrs_Reader_) December 8, 2023
Oh my.. pic.twitter.com/sTy3cVkZQh— Kristina Anderson ❤️🇵🇱🐧🐱☮️☯️ (@realposhpenguin) December 10, 2023
While an action show like Reacher generally targets a male audience, plenty of women commented that they found reasons to watch the show with their husbands.
Plot Armor
it's a fun watch, but it's also goofy. He's an ex military policeman a background which apparently trained him to the be the most dangerous guy in a prison, a forensic pathologist, an expert sniper, a genius tactician and whatever the hell else the plot needs.— Fancy Pants, all of yas (@YouseFancyPants) December 4, 2023
Fans can readily admit that Jack Reacher wears "plot armor" giving him an unreasonably huge skill set and a lot of luck. Still, sometimes that's the kind of show that you need.
Continuity
but does he ever get his pie though— HazelPlace89 (@HazelPlace89) December 4, 2023
While the Reacher books are often self-contained and episodic, this version has a larger cast that carries over from season to season. That led fans to joke about the continuity in the series.
Rewatch
I think it’s time for a #Reacher rewatch before Season 2 comes out pic.twitter.com/fiKc2Eb23g— Ben (@PikeOfHope) December 11, 2023
Finally, some fans are re-watching Reacher Season 1 before Season 2 premieres on Friday, Dec. 15 on Prime Video.