'Reacher' Season 2 Premieres This Week, and Fans Are Hyped

Reacher Season 2 premieres on Friday, Dec. 15 on Prime Video, and fans can hardly contain themselves. The action series has a die-hard fan base including newcomers to this adaptation, the older movie adaptation starring Tom Cruise and the original novels by Lee Child. Read on for a look at this fandom's preparations online.

Reacher is an action series straddling subgenres including spy, detective, crime drama and thriller. It stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher – a former U.S. Army Military Police Major now drifting through the U.S. taking odd jobs – sometimes including investigations. Season 1 was based on the first novel in Child's series, Killing Floor, while Season 2 will be based on the eleventh novel, Bad Luck and Trouble. There are 28 novels in the series so far with at least one more on the way, and because of their episodic nature, the story can be adapted for TV a little differently from other shows.

Child's novels are huge sellers and are beloved by fans all over the world, but many critics felt that the 2012 movie adaptation missed the mark. For many fans, this TV adaptation is a vindication for the series. Here's a look at how they are preparing themselves for a new season this weekend.