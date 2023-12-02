'Reacher' Season 3 Officially Happening, Alan Ritchson Says

Jack Reacher is officially coming back for more. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the action crime drama Reacher on Dec. 15, Prime Video has announced that the series has been renewed for a third season. Jack Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson, revealed the news in a new video. First, he was promoting the upcoming second season, noting that December is the season of surprises. From the Reacher Season 3 set, Ritchson announced the third season is "officially underway."

Also starring Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, and Maria Sten, Reacher is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child. The first season, based on 1997's Killing Floor, premiered in early February 2022. Only a few days after its debut, Prime renewed the show for a second season, to be based on 2007's Bad Luck and Trouble. Now, with a third season already in the works, fans will have a lot to look forward to. It will be nice to watch Season 2 soon, knowing that it won't be the end.

Speaking of Season 2, Ritchson also presented a new sneak peek at the new episodes following the third season announcement. With lots of intense action in store, it's going to be a season you won't want to miss. As of now, it's unknown when the third season could come out, as it's probably too early to tell since Season 2 hasn't even premiered yet. At least filming has started on Season 3, so fans could be expecting it sometime in 2024.

Reacher's early renewal is the best news that fans could hope for, especially since Prime Video's cancellation spree has been gradually continuing. The streamer recently canceled British drama Riches, James Blunt's Beer Masters, and reversed its decision to renew baseball show A League of Their Own, among many others. Many networks and streamers have been canceling a whole lot of shows, and it seems like no show is safe as of late. So when a show gets renewed, no matter how sure one was about it, it's always a relief.

It might be a while until Reacher Season 3 premieres. Luckily, Reacher Season 2 will premiere on Friday, Dec. 15, with the first three episodes. Episodes will then be dropped weekly through Jan. 19. Then be on the lookout for the upcoming third season, which will hopefully be premiering in the near future on Prime Video.