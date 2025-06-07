Prime Video Cancels High-Profile Show — Despite Previously Ordering Another Season

Not even a high-profile show is safe from a cancellation at Prime Video.

Deadline reports that the Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino ballet dramedy Étoile has been canceled after only one season.

And here’s the kicker: Prime previously picked up the series for two seasons back in 2023. Unfortunately, even with a two-season order, it’s not always guaranteed to run after the first season. Apparently, the decision came down to performance vs. cost. The eight-episode first season premiered on April 24 and received generally positive reviews from critics. It has an 85% approval rating and 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it unfortunately wasn’t enough.

Philippe Antonello/Prime

Starring Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge, Gideon Glick, David Alvarez, Ivan du Pontavice, Taïs Vinolo, David Haig, Simon Callow, Yanic Truesdale, Étoile is set in New York City and Paris. It follows “the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.”

Étoile was the follow-up to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, created by Sherman-Palladino, who was also executive producer alongside her husband. The series was a critical darling on Prime Video and ran for five seasons, taking home numerous Golden Globes, Emmys, SAG Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, and more. Other notable projects the power couple worked on together include Gilmore Girls, Bunheads, The Return of Jezebel James, and Over the Top. It’s unknown if the show will be shopped around elsewhere, especially since there was much more on the way. It’s possible that if fans make enough noise, perhaps something will happen.

Prime Video is not making fans happy lately. On top of Étoile, the streamer also recently canceled fantasy series The Wheel of Time after three seasons, as well as The Bondsman after two seasons. At this point, it can be hard to get attached to a show knowing that it might not stick around for too long, even with a guarantee for more episodes. Although this is not the first time that a show has been canceled after receiving an order for a new season. One of the biggest upsets was The Society on Netflix, which received a Season 2 renewal but was ultimately canceled after one season following delays with production due to COVID.