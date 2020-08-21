✖

Netflix has canceled both The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, after only one season for each series. The move comes as quite a surprise, as both shows seemed to have large fanbases. The Society had even already been renewed for a second season.

According to Variety, a Netflix spokesperson issued a statement on the news, saying, "We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world."

Netflix has been dropping the ax on quite a few series lately, thought in most cases no real explanation has been given for why the streamer made the decision. Earlier this week it was announced that Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj has been cancelled after six seasons at the streaming service. In a statement, Minhaj said, "What a run. [Patriot Act] has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy."

In July, it was revealed that Netflix cancelled Greenhouse Academy after four seasons. Series co-star Cinthya Carmona — who starred as Sophie Cardona — told reporters that Netflix didn't "have any plans to continue to film Greenhouse Academy." She went on to add, "We did four seasons of it, and I was so fortunate to be able to be on it from day one. Greenhouse is the first series that I got to be part of from the very, very beginning. [I helped] really set the tone for everything, and that's a memory and a milestone in my career that I cherish so much." Netflix did not issued a statement on this cancellation, but Greenhouse Academy executive Producer Orly Atlas-Katz confirmed the news.