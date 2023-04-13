'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast Remembers Emotional Last Days on Set Ahead of Final Season Premiere (Exclusive)

As The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel prepares for its fifth and final season, the cast members of the Emmy Award-winning Prime Video comedy are looking back on their emotional final days on set as they pay tribute to the legacy of the world of Midge Maisel in an exclusive conversation with PopCulture.com.

Jason Ralph (Mike Carr) called the last day on set with everyone "so special," sharing with PopCulture his recollection of the final moments before the show wrapped. "I'm six feet away from [Reid Scott] and [Rachel Brosnahan], and she's saying the last word she's ever going to say as the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and I'm in eye line there for it. I'm standing behind [EP Amy Sherman-Palladino], who's watching the monitor, trying not to cry and saying, 'Let's just do one more' – not because we needed it, but because I think we all weren't ready yet to give it up."

Caroline Aaron (Shirley Maisel) had "so many endings" to mark the end of Mrs. Maisel, from her last table read to her last day on set, that it feels like the "mourning period" has yet to truly set in. "I will tell you, I've said to Amy and [EP Daniel Palladino] – all of us have done other work since the show ended, and I just said to them, 'Okay, you ruined everything else.' That's the way I feel."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has resonated with both its cast and its legion of fans, said Tony Shalhoub (Abe Weissman), because of the show's theme of survival. "It's a story about a woman who really comes into her own, finds her voice, is an advocate for herself, and has this unstoppable, indefatigable core," he shared, noting that there's "a lot to love" in the show for people of all kinds.

Marin Hinkle (Rose Weissman) agreed, "I haven't been part of a show in which so many people have some very different reasons that they connect to the show." With so many levels on which to enjoy Mrs. Maisel, Hinkle reasoned that it's a "kind of grandeur" in the middle of this "wonderful, joyful piece" that's given the series such a legacy of heart. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 premieres Friday, April 14 on Prime Video.