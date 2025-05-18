Prime Video Cancels Legendary Actor’s New TV Show

The Bondsman won’t be seeing another season. Deadline reports Prime Video has canned the supernatural action drama The Bondsman starring Kevin Bacon.

The cancellation decision being made public comes just a little over a month since all eight half-hour episodes of the series dropped on the streaming service on April 3. The series made the Nielsen Top 10 streaming rankings in its premiere week, coming in at No. 9 with 563 million minutes of viewing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It wasn’t enough to renew the series. By its second week, The Bondsman had dropped off the Nielsen ranks. It has remained on Prime Video’s platform Top 10 list, and currently holds a score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Bondsman follows murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Bacon) after he is resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of hell. By chasing down those demons with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, he learns how his own sins got his soul condemned, which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music.

Bacon praised the show for its mixture of supernatural elements and comedy. “He’s a fascinating character because he’s very much of a badass,” Bacon said in an interview, per Amazon Ads. “He’s an ass kicker who’s hunting demons, but he’s also kind of a man child who’s fundamentally not grown up even at this age. He has a lot of darkness and regret and is struggling with his own demons—it’s not an accident that he’s got internal demons and external demons that are both challenging to have.”

He also believed the show would attract a multi-generational audience as a result. “I love the genres and I love sort of tossing out the form because even though it is a scary show and has a lot of gore, it also has a sense of humor,” Bacon added. “Our tongue is planted in our cheek. I think one of the things that kind of works from a humor standpoint is that the characters are in this extraordinary situation, but they deal with it in a very kind of ordinary familial way, especially with my [character’s] mother, my ex-wife, and my son.”