Amazon Prime Video Cancels Fan-Favorite Fantasy Series

A fan-favorite Prime Video show has been axed.

Deadline reports that fantasy series The Wheel of Time will not be coming back for a fourth season.

The decision for the cancellation followed long deliberations that ultimately resulted in financial reasons, as per usual. An adaptation of the book series of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, the series stars an ensemble cast led by Rosamund Pike. Other cast members include Daniel Henney, Zoë Robbins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Kate Fleetwood, Priyanka Bose, Hammed Animashaun, Sophie Okonedo, and Kae Alexander.

Coco Van Oppens/Prime

Per Amazon, The Wheel of Time “is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.”

Although the 2021 premiere was Prime Video’s most-watched series premiere of the year and one of the Top 5 series launches of all time on the platform, viewership has diminished over the following two seasons. Between the decrease in viewership and the cost, Prime apparently couldn’t make it work, sources say. At the very least, the Season 3 finale, which aired just over a month ago, brought some closure to the fans, which is more than anyone can hope for. Despite the cancellation, Prime Video and Sony Television will continue to work the Emmy campaign for the third season of The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time is the latest Prime show to be canceled. The streamer also recently axed The Bondsman, On Call, and Clean Slate, just to name a few. By April, Prime had already canceled five shows, and more will likely be on the way as the year continues. It’s unknown if Sony will be shopping The Wheel of Time around to other platforms and networks, but for now, this is the end of the series. Fans can watch all three seasons on Prime Video and read the books, so it’s like the series is still around, even if it’s not much.