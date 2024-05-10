'Pretty Little Liars' Returns With New 'Summer School' Season

Summer school is officially in session for the new group of pretty little liars. The second season of Max's PLL series, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, has officially premiered the first two episodes. Per Max, the logline reads, "Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death – summer school. However, Millwood High isn't the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test."

Set in the city of Millwood, Pennsylvania, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered in July 2022 on HBO Max and was renewed for Season 2 that September. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco star as the new Liars who are tormented by an anonymous stalker who goes by "A." While A seemingly may have been caught in the first season, the teens have much more to worry about during their summer vacation than passing the Keystone Exam.

After Season 1 saw the return of Charles Gray as Eddie Lamb, a former nurse at Radley Sanitarium from the original Pretty Little Liars, Season 2 is also getting a guest appearance from a former PLL actor. Annabeth Gish is returning as Dr. Anne Sullivan. She previously helped the Rosewood Liars with their troubles, and now she's back to help the newest Liars with their A troubles and much more.

The new Pretty Little Liars is Max marks the fourth series in the franchise. The OG PLL spawned two spinoffs, Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, both only lasting one season on ABC Family and Freeform, respectively. Pretty Little Liars ran for seven seasons and is based on the novel series of the same name by Sara Shepard.

Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa created the new Pretty Little Liars alongside Lindsay Calhoon Bring. The two also serve as writers and executive producers. Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo executive produce along with original Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King and Michael Grassi.

New episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School drop weekly on Thursdays on Max, with the finale premiering on June 20.