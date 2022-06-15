'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Gets Summer Premiere Date on HBO Max

HBO Max is taking subscribers Milwood where a new group of Liars will be tormented by the mysterious "A" when Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin debuts on HBO Max this summer. More than a year after the series was first confirmed to be in the works, the streamer on Wednesday announced that the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff will premiere on Thursday, July 28 on HBO Max.

The announcement was made with a chilling minute-long first-look teaser trailer for the show set to the tune of the iconic Pretty Little Liars theme song. The trailer, which offered brief glimpses of the series, ended by revealing the July 28 premiere date. At that time, 10 episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will be available for streaming. Two more episodes will follow on Aug. 4 and Aug. 11 before the series wraps its freshman run with the final three episodes on Aug. 18.

Described as a "dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama," PLL: Original Sin is set 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped apart the blue-collar town of Millwood, located not far from Rosewood, the town at the heart of the original series. Per the official logline, "Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls – a brand-new set of Little Liars – find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe – in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

The cast includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Maia Reficco, and Malia Pyles as the new generation of Liars – "true survivor" Imogen, aspiring director and horror movie buff Tabby, "posed, disciplined ballerina" Faran, track star Noa, and Minnie, who avoids her childhood trauma by escaping to virtual worlds. The drama also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Lea Salonga, Eric Johnson, and Alex Aiono.

The new series was developed by Riverdale mastermind Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa with Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Marlene King, who developed the original Pretty Little Liars, is not involved in the reboot. The original series, based on Sara Shepard's book series of the same name, ran on ABC Family, which changed its name to Freeform, from 2010 to 2017 and was followed by Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which only ran one season in 2019. Another spin-off, Ravenswood, aired for one season in 2014. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres on Thursday, July 28 on HBO Max.