'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2 Coming to HBO Max Despite Company's Shakeup

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was renewed for a second season at HBO Max on Wednesday. The move comes amid all the changes underway at the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery. Although many projects in development have been shelved, Warner Bros. Discovery executives have been willing to greenlight HBO Max original hits, like the Pretty Little Liars follow-up and the Harley Quinn animated series.

Original Sin is a reboot of the Pretty Little Liars series, focusing on a new group of teenage girls who are terrorized by a mysterious "A." It was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), taking inspiration from the Pretty Little Liars novels by Sara Shepard. Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Betchel, Sharon Leal, Elana Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono, and Lea Salonga make up the ensemble cast.

"We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars-exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme," Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring said in a statement. "Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of Pretty Little Liars – which we'll be continuing, of course – as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, 'There's a sequel in the offing!'"

Original Sin Season 1 ended on Aug. 18, finishing with a shocking revelation. The girls learned "A" was really Principal Marshall Clanton (Robert Stanton), who believed they should be held accountable for the sins of their mothers. He also believed their cruelty led to his daughter Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) taking her own life.

The series has also sprinkled in references to the original Pretty Little Liars, including Imogen (Madison) revealing that Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) adopted her baby. "It was important to us with a cable show – a short-order show, a serialized show – to complete these stories and complete these mysteries," Bring told TVLine. "Roberto and I love a complete story, so we wanted to complete these mysteries."

The Pretty Little Liars franchise began in 2006 with Shepard's first novel. She went on to write 15 sequels, with the last published in 2014. The original ABC Family/Freeform series ran from 2010 to 2017. The first spin-off, Ravenswood, ran just one season from 2013 to 2014. Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists was based on Shepard's novel The Perfectionists, featuring some crossovers with PLL. The Perfectionists also only lasted one season, airing in 2019. Only the original PLL and Original Sin are available to stream on HBO Max.