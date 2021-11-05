‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot Cast Revealed

The rest of the cast for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was revealed earlier this week. The HBO Max series is a reboot of the original Pretty Little Liars series, which itself was based on the books by Sara Shepard. The new series was developed by Riverdale mastermind Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa with Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Original Sin will have an entirely new cast, headlined byChandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, and Bailee Madison.

Original Sin is set in the town of Millwood, which is still grappling with tragic events from two decades ago. In the present, a group of new Little Lairs are tormented by an unknown person and they have to pay for the sins of their parents and their own. Although the show is set far from the original show’s Rosewood, it will still feel familiar to fans of the original show while bringing in new ones. The main cast includes Kinney as Tabby; Reficco as Noa; Madison as Imogen; Zaria as Faran; Malia Pyles as Minnie; Alex Aiono as Shawn; Mallory Bechtel as Karen; and Eric Johnson as Sheriff Beasley.

Back on Tuesday, the rest of the recurring cast was announced, Deadline reports. Cristala Carter will play Wes, Tabby’s boss at the local movie theater. Kate Jennings Grant was cast as the teacher Madam Giry, while Robert Stanton will play Principal Marshall Clanton. Jennifer Ferrin’s character is Martha Beasley, the matriarch of her family. Lilla Crawford is Sandy, who idolizes Karen. Brian Altemus plays the high school jock Tyler, while Cristala Carter lays Nurse Simmons. Anthony Ordonez was cast as another teacher, Mr. Gardner. Lastly, Jeffrey Bean will play Tabby’s film teacher, Mr. Smithee.

These new cast members join previously announced recurring stars. Carson Rowland, Jordan Gonzalez, Ben Cook, Elias Kacavas, Benton Greene, Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal, Carly Pope, Elena Goode, and Zakiya Young will also star in the new series. Aguirre-Sacasa is an executive producer alongside Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, Michael Grazzi, and Jimmy Gibbons. Warner Bros. Television is producing the series.

I. Marlene King, who developed the original Pretty Little Liars, is not involved in the reboot. The original series ran on ABC Family, which changed its name to Freeform, from 2010 to 2017. It was followed by Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which only ran one season in 2019. Another spin-off, Ravenswood, aired for one season in 2014. All seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars are available to stream on HBO Max.