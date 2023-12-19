'Platonic' Season 2 Fate Revealed

Platonic is officially coming back. ComicBook reports that the Apple TV+ comedy has been renewed for a second season. Starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, who previously starred together in Neighbors and Neighbors 2, Platonic centers on a pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives "in a hilarious way." The series is co-created by Nicholas Stoller, who served as director on the Neighbors films. Friends from College creator and Stoller's wife Francesca Delbanco is also a co-creator.

"Since the first episodes of Platonic debuted on Apple TV+, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances," Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, said in a statement. The series premiered in May of this year, with 10 episodes airing through July. It currently has a 93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 74 percent audience score.

Alongside Byrne and Rogen, Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, and Carla Gallo also star on Platonic. The comedy was first ordered to series in 2020, with filming kicking off in May 2022 in Los Angeles. Fans have been waiting for any news on a renewal for over six months, and Christmas has definitely come early. While the wait was a long time, it was worth it. Even if a show is popular, you never know how it will do.

Apple TV+ has been awfully generous as of late. The streamer also renewed The Buccaneers for a second season, just days after the Season 1 finale dropped. Sci-fi series Foundation was also renewed earlier this month. Other shows weren't as lucky. Musical comedy Central Park was canceled towards the beginning of the month, while The Afterparty received a surprise cancellation in October despite positive reviews and a third season teaser.

As of now, a premiere date for Platonic Season 2 has yet to be announced, as well as a filming start date. Once production begins, more information on the upcoming season should be announced. Just don't expect Rose Byrne's Sylvia and Seth Rogen's Will to get together, as co-creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco said in a statement, "Season 2 spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won't get together this time either." Season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV+.