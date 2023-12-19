'The Buccaneers' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Apple TV+

The Buccaneers is coming back for Season 2. Apple TV+ announced that it has ordered a second season of the period drama based on the unfinished novel by Edith Wharton. The renewal comes less than a week after the Season 1 finale that premiered on Dec. 13.

"It's been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who've been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast," series creator Katherine Jakeways said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "We know Season 1 left audiences desperate to know what's next for our buccaneers, so I'm absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood."

The Buccaneers focuses on a group of American women who travel to 1870s London in search of titled husbands after one of their own marries a British Lord. The series stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Christina Hendricks, Mia Threapleton, Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome and Barney Fishwick.

Before The Buccaneers premiered, PopCulture.com spoke to Jakeways about why she thinks the show will stand out from other period dramas. "I think fans of period drama will, I hope, be drawn to it anyway because it's such a sort of sumptuous example of all their elements of period drama that we've come to love," Jakeways told PopCulture. "The locations are beautiful and the costumes are fantastic and it's kind of a gorgeous young cast and gorgeous older cast as well who are sort of playing out these stories and these romances."

Jakeways continued: "But I also hope that people who are a bit less traditional fans of period drama will find loads to enjoy about it. We hope that the experience of watching it is very similar in a lot of ways to watching a contemporary drama in terms of the fact that the characters are relating to each other and behaving around each other the way people in 2023 do more than a typical period drama. And that the storylines feel quite modern and the relationship stories that are being played out are in many cases different from ones that you will have seen in period dramas before. So I hope there's something for everybody, whether you're a fan of period drama or not, or no matter your age or gender."