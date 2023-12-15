Mark Wahlberg's New Movie 'The Family Plan': What to Know

Mark Wahlberg has a brand new movie out, and it's the perfect family film. Hitting Apple TV+ today, Dec. 15, The Family Plan centers on husband, father, and car salesman Dan Morgan, who was an elite government assassin. After taking his family on a cross-country road trip to Las Vegas in an attempt to protect them, he has ot put his long-dormant skills into action and without revealing his true identity. The comedy film was initially announced in November, and now fans are able to see what it's all about.

Along with Wahlberg, the movie also stars Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Saïd Taghmaoui, Maggie Q, and Ciarán Hinds. Simon Cellan Jones directed The Family Plan, which was written by David Coggeshall. Wahlberg, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Stephen Levinson served as producers, with John G. Scotti as the executive producer.

The Family Plan is Mark Wahlberg's first acting project since 2022's Netflix buddy comedy Me Time, opposite Kevin Hart. Luckily, it will not be the last, even though Wahlberg is thinking about retirement. According to IMDb, Wahlberg has six projects in development. Arthur the King and The Union are set to release sometime in 2024. The wait has surely been worth it. While it hasn't seen a good rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score is at a 75 percent. It's likely the ratings will rise after it's been out for a few days, but with only the first day, it's not that bad.

While The Family Plan may not be a holiday movie, it is definitely the perfect movie to watch with family for the holidays. There is much to look forward to from Wahlberg following this movie, but The Family Plan will definitely be one to watch. Who wouldn't want to spend the holidays watching a movie about a former government assassin trying to protect his family?

Make sure to watch The Family Plan now on Apple TV+. There are a lot of other titles coming to Apple TV+ for December 2023, and it will be a great way to end the year. Even though the streamer has raised its prices, it's all definitely worth it. There's no other place to stream The Family Plan, and any movie with Mark Wahlberg is going to be a great one and hilarious one. The Family Plan is now streaming, so check it out.