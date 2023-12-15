Apple TV+ Releases Teaser Trailer, Premiere Date for New Lionel Messi Docuseries

Lionel Messi is getting the Apple TV+ treatment again. On Friday, the streaming service released a teaser trailer for the new documentary series Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend. Apple TV+ also announced that all four episodes of the docuseries will premiere globally on Feb. 21, 2024.

As the synopsis states, Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend will look at the "thrilling story of the planet's top living athlete as well as that of his loyal supporters across Argentina and those who made the pilgrimage across the globe. The series also features the most personal interviews to date with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators testifying to the incredible influence and impact he has on a nation and world stage, along with the grace, fortitude and willpower he has exhibited throughout his career."

The series will feature Messi's "first match with the Argentina national football team to carrying the weight of a country on his shoulders through several elusive World Cup wins, leading to his early retirement in 2016 and, ultimately, the comeback to become a FIFA World Cup champion and be crowned the 2022 tournament's best player. In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory."

The announcement comes a couple of months after Messi Meets America premiered on Apple TV+. The docuseries looks at Messi playing in the MLS with Inter Miami CF. Messi Meets America features six episodes with the finale premiering on Dec. 6.

It has been a memorable year for Messi with the arrival to MLS and the World Cup win to end 2022. The 36-year-old soccer star won the Ballon d'Or award for a record eighth time this year. Messi joined Inter Miami earlier this past season after spending the last two years with Paris Saint-Germain. Inter Miami missed out on the playoffs but won the Leagues Cup which is a tournament that features clubs from MLS and Liga MX. Messi is now getting ready for the 2024 MLS season, which will begin in February 2024.