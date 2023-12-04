Another Star-Studded Apple TV+ Show Was Just Canceled

After three seasons on Apple TV+, the animated musical comedy series Central Park has been canceled. As of now, they haven't revealed a reason for their decision, but it comes amid the streamer shedding several other shows. The news was confirmed by co-creator Josh Gad. Deadline reports that a fan asked about the future of the show, with Gad responding, "Sadly, it's done," he shared on Threads. Central Park follows the Tillerman-Hunter family through the eyes of Birdie, the show's narrator. Gentrification is a main theme on the show as things change for everyone when an elderly heiress, Bitsy Brandenham, plots to buy up all the land in Central Park and develop it with condos, stores, and restaurants. The Tillermans must also deal with their issues as a family while trying to save the park.

Gad co-created the show with Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. It premiered in 2020. Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Stanley Tucci, and Emmy Raver-Lampman all served as voice actors on the show.

In its inaugural season, the show faced criticism for casting Bell, a white woman, as the voice of Molly Tillerman, who is of mixed race. She was replaced by Raver-Lampman. Bell returned to the show in Season 3 as Abby, Paige's (Hahn) little sister.

Just a few days before the cancellation of Central Park was announced, Swagger was canceled after two seasons. The sports drama was inspired by NBA player Kevin Durant's childhood. Series creator, Reggie Rock Bythewood, spoke on the cancelation in an Instagram post, writing: "What an amazing adventure. In our two seasons, we have launched careers, disrupted genre, brought forth humanity through our characters, told stories we care deeply about, revolutionized the way to shoot basketball and had fun. Apple, while you are not ordering a season three, I made the show I wanted to make. Thank you for that. Cast, writers and crew, you have my gratitude. Walk off the set with Swagger. For our FAMbase, you lifted us in ways we could have never imagined. To the industry, don't take your foot off the gas. Keep telling our stories."

Last month, eight additional shows were canceled, while seven were renewed.