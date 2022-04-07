Peacock Orders Morbid New Reality Series Described as 'Queer Eye' for Death

✖

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service is going the morbid route to attract new subscribers. The streamer ordered a reality series called The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, inspired by Margareta Magnusson's best-selling book. Scout Productions co-founder David Collins, whose company teamed with Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions on the series, said Swedish Death Cleaning could change how we look at death just as "Queer Eye reshaped the way we look at life."

The series will feature a "Swedish Death Cleaner," whose job is to help people organize and "demystify" their lives, relationships, and homes, "allowing us to prepare for death while we enjoy life," according to Peacock's description. The "Swedish Death Cleaner" role has not been cast yet, reports The Hollywood Reporter. According to Peacock, the Swedish Death Cleaner "will turn each home upside down as they uncover and undo decades of collecting."

"With their distinctly Swedish sensibility, they liberate each person from the clutter in their lives and allow them to pass on treasured mementos – and the deeply personal stories behind them – to their family, friends, or neighbors," the show's description reads. "Along the way, viewers will go on a journey with each individual as they recall who they once were, discover who they should be, and navigate how they want to be remembered."

Poehler, best known for her work on Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation, serves as the series' narrator. She is also an executive producer alongside Kate Arend, Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo, Magnusson, Jane Magnusson, Stephen M. Morrison, Faye Stapleton, and Susanna Lea. "Swedish Death Cleaning reminds us to focus on what is truly important, and we couldn't find a better team to take this journey with than Peacock and the incredible Scout Team," Poehler said in a statement.

Collins and Williams created the original Queer Eye series for Bravo in 2003. The Netflix reboot debuted in 2018 and has been even more successful, winning nine Primetime Emmys. Each episode features the Fab Five – Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Kamaro Brown, and Tan France – traveling the U.S. to change a person's life.

Magnusson's The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning was published in 2017. The book introduces the Swedish concept of decluttering known as "döstädning." According to the publisher's description, it is the process of "clearing out unnecessary belongings can be undertaken at any age or life stage but should be done sooner than later before others have to do it for you."