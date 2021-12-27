Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Queer Eye’ Season 6 in Texas

The trailer for Queer Eye Season 6 is here just a few days ahead of the big premiere. It looks like the new installments will come with a double culture shock as the Fab 5 make their way to Texas. It also tackles the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time on this show.

Queer Eye Season 6 finds Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness traveling to Texas, where they seem excited to wear outrageous ten-gallon hats and learn some honky-tonk dances. These lighthearted moments give way to some real work, ranging from a rancher in need of some self-care and hygiene to small business owners in tears over their economic futures. The season premieres in full on Friday, Dec. 31, but you can get a sneak peek below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans were overjoyed to see that this show is returning. One commented: “I am so ready for this! I can’t wait to see how real people who are going through it are persevering and thriving with the Fab Five’s help. Can you believe?” Another added: “Yay. One Netflix show I’m looking forward to returning!” while a third wrote: “THEY’RE BACK, THEY’RE BACK, THEY’RE BACK I MISSED THEM SO MUCH.”

Queer Eye follows five professionals helping average people with their style, self-care, palate, media diet and interior decorating. Their openness also tends to expose guests to sides of LGBTQ+ culture they might not have seen before, or inspire conversations about acceptance. In this season, it sounds like that part of the series will be taken to new heights thanks to a transgender nominee looking to make their way in the world of competitive weightlifting.

The Fab 5 will also help a high school plan and execute its perfect prom, and perhaps even offer some insight on the political divide within the U.S. Many of the emotional clips from the new trailer seem to revolve around the pandemic, including those grieving their loved ones and those who suffered from the economic fallout.

Queer Eye started in 2003 on Bravo with the title Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, when it focused mainly on gay men advising straight men in the areas listed above. That version of the show ran for 100 episodes and was finally canceled in 2007, but it was revived by Netflix in 2018. The new cast takes a slightly broader view than the original concept. It has already run for 47 episodes, counting two specials aired so far.

Queer Eye Season 6 premieres on Friday, Dec. 31 on Netflix. The first five seasons plus the two specials are streaming there now.