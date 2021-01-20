'Parks and Rec' Fans Begging Amy Poehler to Reprise Her Role of Leslie Knope to Celebrate Joe Biden's Inauguration

Joe Biden was officially sworn in as President of the United States on Wednesday. He took the Presidential Oath of Office and sparked a multitude of comments on social media in the process. Several people talked about the future of the country, but a few began referencing the sitcom Parks and Recreation. These Twitter users said that they want to see actress Amy Poehler reprise her role as Leslie Knope in order to discuss Biden becoming president. The reason for these comments is that Biden made two appearances on the show during his time as vice president. The first took place in 2012 and featured him greeting Knope at the White House. She stammered over her words and then referred to him as "precious cargo." Years later, fans on Twitter called for a new video referencing Biden's appearances, as well as his journey back to the White House.

My one wish is for Amy Poehler to reprise her role as Leslie Knope to react to today's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/GX58Ls6Od6 — Natalia Navarro (@NataliaVNavarro) January 20, 2021 "Amy Poehler is now bound by constitutional law to reprise Leslie Knope," one fan commented. Another tried to predict what activities would take center stage. They specifically said that Knope and Biden would play a game of charades. prevnext

Happy Leslie Knope Day! #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/JD2a7C00Lw — Regina Phalange (@FightOnGaga) January 20, 2021 "Even if it’s just a 1hr special ANYWHERE!!! I will watch," one Parks and Recreation fan tweeted on Wednesday. There were several people calling for the longtime sitcom to revive Knope for a video about Biden. They said that they didn't care if it was a short clip on YouTube or a full episode about the inauguration. prevnext

I can only imagine how excited Leslie Knope would be right now pic.twitter.com/Usuv0aRTIl — Ryan Barrie (@RyanBurry) January 20, 2021 "Yaaasss leslie knope always knew what's up," one person commented. Many echoed this sentiment with similar tweets on Wednesday afternoon. They proclaimed that Knope was a visionary and that she always knew Biden would sit at the desk in the Oval Office. prevnext

Leslie Knope knew pic.twitter.com/lZZ0WUWDDa — Nerdist (@nerdist) January 20, 2021 "Absolute blubbering crying with happiness is what Leslie Knope would be doing during the entire inauguration," one Twitter user commented. Others said that the excitement would not solely stem from Biden becoming president. They said that Knope would be equally excited about Harris making history as vice president. prevnext

me watching the inauguration and trying to spot leslie knope and ben wyatt in the crowd pic.twitter.com/qfaVG3Ruon — orly (@rosasknope) January 20, 2021 "I have been thinking of Leslie Knope for WEEKS. She must be head-over-heels in this moment," one Twitter user commented. There were several people on Twitter talking about the iconic sitcom character while discussing Biden and the inauguration. They proclaimed that she was taking over their brains ahead of the changes at the White House. prevnext

Leslie Knope is trending right now she deserves this pic.twitter.com/GYWbH98Urf — ally (@smaIIestpark) January 20, 2021 "My kiddo and I watched this episode by chance the other night. I love how the show opens with her saying 2020 while standing in front of the White House," another fan of the show added. These fans didn't expect Biden to become president while watching Parks and Recreation for the first time, but they expressed happiness about the storyline coming "full circle." prevnext