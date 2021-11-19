‘Queer Eye’ in Texas: Season 6 Release Date Revealed at Netflix

The Fab Five are kicking off the New Year by saddling up and heading to the Lone Star State. After months of waiting, Netflix on Thursday announced Queer Eye Season 6 will premiere on Friday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve. The upcoming season will see the Fab Five – Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown – heading to Texas

The streamer made the announcement alongside a first-look teaser for the sixth season. In the short clip, don their best western-inspired ensembles as they grace the scene with a new theme song, a country version, complete with a banjo, of the show’s “All Things (Just Keep Getting Better)” from The Voice alum Meghan Linsey and her fiancé, musician/singer Tyler Cain, Entertainment Weekly reported. Along with advising people in need of lifestyle makeovers, the group will take some time to partake in Southern-themed activities, with the trailer showing them doing a little line dancing, lasso throwing, and even tossing bay bails.

A reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series stars a food and wine expert (Porowski), a fashion expert (France), a culture expert (Brown), a design expert (Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men and women, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives. The show quickly became a Netflix staple following its debut on the platform back in 2018 and racked up several season orders, with the streamer in March 2020 announcing the series had been renewed for Season 6. Netflix also confirmed at the time that production on the upcoming season had already begun. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, filming was put on hold.

“You know, our show, we’re not on a closed set. A lot of shows are back to work, but they’re on the same set every day; they’re dealing with the same people. We’re literally dealing with thousands of different people at restaurants, in stores, and salons,” Berk explained to PopCulture.com. “So, it’s very hard for us to socially distance and to keep not only us safe but the crew and our heroes, as well.”

At the time, Berk promised, “we’ll be back,” also encouraging fans to “rewatch old seasons. There’s lots of content on YouTube, as well,” in the meantime as they await the arrival of Season 6, which is set to debut on Friday, Dec. 31. Past seasons of the beloved show are available for streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming updates!