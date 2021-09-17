New ‘Paranormal Activity’ Movie Gets Trailer, Release Date at Paramount+

The brand new Paranormal Activity movie coming to Paramount+ has just dropped its first trailer and announced a release date for next month. Officially titled Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, the film is set to debut on Paramount+ on Oct. 29, just in time for Halloween. The film is directed by William Eubank (Underwater) from a script by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), and stars Emily Bader (Charmed), Roland Buck III (Chicago Med), Dan Lippert (Son of Zorn), and Henry Ayers-Brown (The Deuce).

In the first Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin teaser trailer, we see that the plot involves some type of religious cult, which is traditionally not a good sign for horror movie protagonists. It’s a bit tough to gather what the story will be, but we speculate that Bader’s character is visiting some branch of her family tree that lives in a commune, of sorts. At some point, she and her friends appear to discover that there is a nefarious force at work, and that force eventually makes itself known. The film certainly switches up the series’ typical security camera and home movies style of cinematography, taking the found-footage franchise on the road this time around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/paramountplus/status/1438940825447059458?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

While Eubank is new to the Paranormal Activity franchise, Landon has actually been integral to it for years. He wrote Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, which he also directed. The Paranormal Activity franchise has been wildly successful since the first film debuted back in 2007. Over the years, the six currently released films have earned more than $890 million at the global box office. That is on a small budget of just over $28 million, to produce all six movies. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will mark the seventh film in the fan-favorite horror movie franchise.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin was initially set to be released in theaters, but the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic forced Paramount, and co-producing studio Blumhouse, to alter their plans. The film would have opened in theaters on March 4, 2021, but it was later moved to one year later: March 4, 2022. Ultimately, the studios decided to release the film exclusively to Paramount+, which launched earlier this year. Those interested in seeing all Paramount+ has to offer can click here for a free streaming offer, such as Paranormal Activity 4, Childs Play (2019), and both Quiet Place films.