Paramount+ Premiering New 'Paranormal Activity' Movie 'In Time for Halloween'

Paramount+ is blessing horror fans with some new scares "for Halloween," as the brand new Paranormal Activity movie is confirmed for a fall debut on the streaming service. ViacomCBS Streaming Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles revealed the big news during a press event for the Television Critics Association. The seventh film in the franchise does not yet have an announced official title but, according to Giles, will debut sometime within the next two months.

"A new Paranormal Activity from Paramount Players should bring fans an unexpected reimagining of the beloved horror franchise," Giles said, via Deadline. She then went on to announce a new documentary about the making of the film will also be debuting on paramount+ this year. "We’ll also be launching a documentary on the making of the Paranormal Activity feature," Giles stated. Finally, the CPO explained that both projects "will be coming to the service in time for Halloween."

The plot of the Paranormal Activity 7 film has been kept under wraps, but we know the script was written by Christopher Landon, who wrote Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. Landon also directed The Marked Ones, but for the new film Paramount brought on Underwater director William Eubank to helm the project. We also have film cast confirmations in Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayres-Brown. There is no word on if any of the main series' original cast will appear.

The Paranormal Activity franchise has been wildly successful sine the first film debuted back in 2007. Over the years, the six currently released films have earned more than $890 million at the global box office. That is on a small budget of just over $28 million, to produce all six movies.

Paranormal Activity 7 was initially set to be released in theaters, but the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic forced Paramount, and co-producing studio Blumhouse, to alter their plans. The film would have opened in theaters on March 4, 2021, but it was later moved to one year later: March 4, 2022. Ultimately, the studios decided to release the film exclusively to Paramount+, which launched earlier this year. Those interested in seeing all Paramount+ has to offer can click here for a free streaming offer.

