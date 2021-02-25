'Paranormal Activity': New Movie to Stream on Paramount+

✖

Another Paranormal Activity film is headed to Paramount+, parent company ViacomCBS announced today. The streaming service, which is scheduled to launch on March 4, promises to bring three to four new feature titles from the Paramount studios to audiences. The new Paranormal Activity will be a “new, unexpected chapter” in the horror franchise, according to the studio and directed by Will Eubank and written by Christopher Landon. Landon and Steven Schneider will executive produce with Jason Blum and Paranormal Activity creator Oren Peli producing.

The forthcoming movie should come as a surprise to fans. Blum, who's produced all of the films in the franchise, last said The Ghost Dimension would be the final movie in the series. "It's coming to an end. This is it, the finale," Blum told USA Today in 2015. "We're saying it before the movie opens. We're not going to grind this horror franchise into the ground. This will keep Paranormal Activity as part of this culture and this particular time in a really fantastic way."

The original Paranormal Activity film was a major success in 2009, raking in over $193 million worldwide at the box office. It spawned several installments within the franchise: Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal 4, and Paranormal Activity 5: The Ghost Dimension. Collectively at the global box office, the movies have grossed over $890 million.

.@ParamountPics will also be making ORIGINAL movies exclusively for #ParamountPlus. First up, new versions of the horror movies @TweetYourScream #ParanormalActivity and @petsematarymov. Then, a totally new story: The In Between, featuring Joey King. — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

Also joining the streamer is a new feature film based on Stephen King's Pet Sematary as well as The In Between from Arie Posin. Deadline reports King's new work-in-progress will be an origin story Lorenzo di Bonaventura producing and a script by Jeff Buhler. The movie was also a major success for the studio. It brought in over $175 million globally. The In Between is based on an idea by Marc Klein, who also penned the script. It follows a teenage girl who, after losing her boyfriend in a tragic car accident which she survives, believes he's trying to contact her from beyond the grave. Robbie Brenner, Andrew Deane, and Joey King are attached as producers along with Jamie King and Marc Klein as executive producers. The cast includes King, Kyle Allen, John Ortiz, and Kim Dickens.